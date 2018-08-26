IndiGo Adds New Flight Services. Routes, Schedule And Other Details Here

IndiGo had a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft as of March 31, 2018.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has added new rescue flight services (return) to its operation, said the airline in a press release released on Saturday. IndiGo's new rescue flight services will be operated till August 29. These additional flights will operate to and from Kozhikode, Chennai, Kochi (Naval Base) and Trivandrum to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. The flights are operational till Kochi airport resume operations. As part of relief measures, a special customer support team has also been designated who is working 24*7 to assist affected passengers and families, the carrier further said.

The airline is also providing cancellation and rescheduling waiver to passengers travelling to/from Kochi, till September 2018 for bookings made from August 22, 2018.

Schedule of IndiGo's new rescue flights

Origin Destination Departure Arrival Delhi Trivandrum 21:05 00:20 Trivandrum Delhi 01:00 04:20 Bombay Trivandrum 23:30 01:45 Trivandrum Bombay 02:15 04:30 Bangalore Trivandrum 16:00 17:05 Trivandrum Bangalore 17:50 18:55 Trivandrum Bangalore 17:50 19:05 Bangalore Trivandrum 19:45 20:50 Trivandrum Bangalore 21:20 22:30 Chennai Trivandrum 06:10 07:25 Trivandrum Bombay 07:55 10:05 Bombay Trivandrum 18:50 21:00 Trivandrum Chennai 21:40 22:50 Delhi Trivandrum 05:35 08:50 Trivandrum Delhi 19:40 22:55 Bombay Kozhikode 11:15 13:10 Kozhikode Bombay 14:05 16:00 Pune Trivandrum 11:00 12:50 Trivandrum Pune 13:20 15:00 Hyderabad Trivandrum 16:10 18:00 Trivandrum Hyderabad 19:10 21:00 Bombay Kozhikode 09:20 11:15 Kozhikode Bombay 12:50 14:45 Chennai Kozhikode 12:00 13:10 Kozhikode Chennai 13:40 14:50 Kozhikode Chennai 13:40 14:50 Chennai Trivandrum 06:10 07:25 Trivandrum Bombay 07:55 10:05 Bangalore Kozhikode 09:00 10:05 Kozhikode Bangalore 10:45 12:00 Bangalore Kochi 06:45 08:05 Kochi Bangalore 08:35 09:55 Bangalore Kochi 10:25 11:45 Kochi Bangalore 12:15 13:35 Bangalore Kochi 14:05 15:25 Kochi Bangalore 15:55 17:15 Kochi Chennai 12:15 13:35 Chennai Kochi 14:05 15:25 Chennai Kochi 05:50 07:10 Kochi Bangalore 07:40 09:00 Bangalore Kochi 09:30 10:50 Kochi Chennai 11:20 12:40

(As mentioned in IndiGo's press release)

Passengers can reach IndiGo through it's its twitter handle- @IndiGo6E, Facebook chat and live chat services. Commuters can also write to the airline at customer.relations@goindigo.in or call at 9910383838, the airline added. "We are consistently liaising with local partners to transport relief materials including medicines, dry ration and sanitary items.We are with Kerala in this difficult time and we hope the situation stabilises soon", said IndiGo.

In a separate offer, IndiGo has announced addition of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to its network. As part of the international expansion, Kuwait will be the 57th and Abu Dhabi will be the 58th destination on IndiGo's network. Its new international services will commence from October 2018. The carrier is also offering up to 15 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets till August 30, 2018.

IndiGo had a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations, a press release issued by the carrier said.

