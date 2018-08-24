IndiGo Announces New Flights: Routes, Schedule And Other Details

IndiGo said its new international services will commence from October 2018.

IndiGo on Friday announced addition of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to its network. As part of the international expansion, Kuwait will be the 57th and Abu Dhabi will be the 58th destination on IndiGo's network, said the airline in a press release. Its new international services will commence from October 2018, it added. IndiGo also announced the launch of flights on new domestic routes. It claimed that it is the first domestic airline to introduce flights connecting Port Blair with Hyderabad and Vadodara. These flights will commence from September 2018.

Schedule of new international flights of IndiGo:

Kuwait and Abu Dhabi operations Flight No. Frequency Origin Destination Departure Arrival Date 6E 1751 Daily Chennai Kuwait 1:05 4:10 15-Oct-18 6E 1752 Daily Kuwait Chennai 5:10 12:25 15-Oct-18 6E 1732 Daily Calicut Abu Dhabi 0:40 3:30 16-Oct-18 6E 1735 Daily Abu Dhabi Cochin 4:30 10:30 16-Oct-18 6E 1734 Daily Cochin Abu Dhabi 13:30 16:30 15-Oct-18 6E 1733 Daily Abu Dhabi Calicut 17:30 23:30 15-Oct-18

Schedule of additional new flights of IndiGo:

Flight No. Frequency Origin Destination Departure Arrival Date 6E 285 Daily Hyderabad Vadodara 5:55 7:25 15-Sep-18 6E 289 Daily Vadodara Hyderabad 7:55 9:25 15-Sep-18 6E 293 Daily Hyderabad Port Blair 9:55 12:30 15-Sep-18 6E 296 Daily Port Blair Hyderabad 13:00 15:40 15-Sep-18 6E 297 Daily Hyderabad Indore 16:10 17:35 15-Sep-18 6E 299 Daily Indore Hyderabad 18:05 19:25 15-Sep-18 6E 309 Daily Hyderabad Goa 20:00 21:25 15-Sep-18 6E 333 Daily Goa Hyderabad 21:55 23:15 15-Sep-18 6E 1727 Daily Trivandrum Doha 22:35 1:05 1-Oct-18 6E 1728 Daily Doha Trivandrum 11:00 18:20 1-Oct-18 6E 1729 Daily Ahmedabad Doha 9:00 10:00 1-Oct-18 6E 1731 Daily Doha Ahmedabad 2:05 8:00 2-Oct-18 6E 896 Daily Chennai Surat 13:35 16:00 15-Oct-18 6E 322 Daily Surat Chennai 16:30 18:45 15-Oct-18 6E 423 Daily Delhi Vijayawada 13:10 15:20 1-Oct-18 6E 6685 Daily Vijayawada Delhi 16:00 18:25 6-Oct-18 6E 2615 Daily Delhi Imphal 11:00 13:45 1-Oct-18 6E 2978 Daily Imphal Delhi 14:30 17:25 1-Oct-18

IndiGo will also operate its first daily return flight between Surat and Chennai, daily non-stop return service between Delhi and Imphal, and direct flights to Vijayawada from Delhi. The airline will also add two international new routes connecting Doha with Ahmedabad and Trivandrum, which will be effective October 2018.

“We are pleased to announce Kuwait and Abu Dhabi as our 10th and 11th international destinations effective October 2018. We will operate first flight between Kuwait and Chennai and Calicut and Abu Dhabi starting October this year. It also gives us immense pleasure to add 24 additional flights to 6E network,” said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline by market share.