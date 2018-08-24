IndiGo Announces New Flights: Routes, Schedule And Other Details

IndiGo on Friday announced addition of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to its network. As part of the international expansion, Kuwait will be the 57th and Abu Dhabi will be the 58th destination on IndiGo's network, said the airline in a press release. Its new international services will commence from October 2018, it added. IndiGo also announced the launch of flights on new domestic routes. It claimed that it is the first domestic airline to introduce flights connecting Port Blair with Hyderabad and Vadodara. These flights will commence from September 2018.
Schedule of new international flights of IndiGo:
|Kuwait and Abu Dhabi operations
|Flight No.
|Frequency
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Date
|6E 1751
|Daily
|Chennai
|Kuwait
|1:05
|4:10
|15-Oct-18
|6E 1752
|Daily
|Kuwait
|Chennai
|5:10
|12:25
|15-Oct-18
|6E 1732
|Daily
|Calicut
|Abu Dhabi
|0:40
|3:30
|16-Oct-18
|6E 1735
|Daily
|Abu Dhabi
|Cochin
|4:30
|10:30
|16-Oct-18
|6E 1734
|Daily
|Cochin
|Abu Dhabi
|13:30
|16:30
|15-Oct-18
|6E 1733
|Daily
|Abu Dhabi
|Calicut
|17:30
|23:30
|15-Oct-18
Schedule of additional new flights of IndiGo:
|Flight No.
|Frequency
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Date
|6E 285
|Daily
|Hyderabad
|Vadodara
|5:55
|7:25
|15-Sep-18
|6E 289
|Daily
|Vadodara
|Hyderabad
|7:55
|9:25
|15-Sep-18
|6E 293
|Daily
|Hyderabad
|Port Blair
|9:55
|12:30
|15-Sep-18
|6E 296
|Daily
|Port Blair
|Hyderabad
|13:00
|15:40
|15-Sep-18
|6E 297
|Daily
|Hyderabad
|Indore
|16:10
|17:35
|15-Sep-18
|6E 299
|Daily
|Indore
|Hyderabad
|18:05
|19:25
|15-Sep-18
|6E 309
|Daily
|Hyderabad
|Goa
|20:00
|21:25
|15-Sep-18
|6E 333
|Daily
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|21:55
|23:15
|15-Sep-18
|6E 1727
|Daily
|Trivandrum
|Doha
|22:35
|1:05
|1-Oct-18
|6E 1728
|Daily
|Doha
|Trivandrum
|11:00
|18:20
|1-Oct-18
|6E 1729
|Daily
|Ahmedabad
|Doha
|9:00
|10:00
|1-Oct-18
|6E 1731
|Daily
|Doha
|Ahmedabad
|2:05
|8:00
|2-Oct-18
|6E 896
|Daily
|Chennai
|Surat
|13:35
|16:00
|15-Oct-18
|6E 322
|Daily
|Surat
|Chennai
|16:30
|18:45
|15-Oct-18
|6E 423
|Daily
|Delhi
|Vijayawada
|13:10
|15:20
|1-Oct-18
|6E 6685
|Daily
|Vijayawada
|Delhi
|16:00
|18:25
|6-Oct-18
|6E 2615
|Daily
|Delhi
|Imphal
|11:00
|13:45
|1-Oct-18
|6E 2978
|Daily
|Imphal
|Delhi
|14:30
|17:25
|1-Oct-18
IndiGo will also operate its first daily return flight between Surat and Chennai, daily non-stop return service between Delhi and Imphal, and direct flights to Vijayawada from Delhi. The airline will also add two international new routes connecting Doha with Ahmedabad and Trivandrum, which will be effective October 2018.
“We are pleased to announce Kuwait and Abu Dhabi as our 10th and 11th international destinations effective October 2018. We will operate first flight between Kuwait and Chennai and Calicut and Abu Dhabi starting October this year. It also gives us immense pleasure to add 24 additional flights to 6E network,” said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.
IndiGo is the country's largest airline by market share.