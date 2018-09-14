IndiGo Announces Additional Daily Services. Check Routes, Schedule Here

Customers can plan their travel by booking flights through IndiGo's official website.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has announced the launch of its fifth service to Singapore with the commencement of its additional services from Kolkata and Tiruchirappali, said the airline in a press release issued today. The new flight services will start from September 15, 2018 and will be available on daily basis. Customers can plan their travel by booking flights through IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, added the carrier. The flight from Kolkata will depart at 6:05 am (IST) and reach Singapore at 12:55 pm (according to Singapore time).

Flight no. Frequency Origin Destination Deptarture Arrival 6.00E-41 Daily Kolkata Singapore 06:05 12:55 (SIN) 6.00E-42 Daily Singapore Kolkata 02:45 (SIN) 04:35 6.00E-43 Daily Tiruchirappalli Singapore 18:40 01:45 (SIN) 6.00E-44 Daily Singapore Tiruchirappalli 14:00 (SIN) 15:55

(As mentioned in IndiGo's release)

According to William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, "We are pleased to operate our first daily non-stop flights between Kolkata-Singapore and Tiruchirappalli-Singapore starting September 15. IndiGo has completed 12 years of successful operations in the India market as a low cost carrier, and adding new flights to its network will further augment the connectivity that we aspire to provide to our customers. It is our constant endeavour to provide our customers on-time, courteous and hassle-free service, and an affordable flying experience always."

IndiGo has recently also announced addition of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to its network. As part of the international expansion, Kuwait is 57th and Abu Dhabi is 58th destination on IndiGo's network. Its new international services will commence from October 2018.

IndiGo had a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations, a press release issued by the carrier said.

