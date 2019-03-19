NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Aviation

IndiGo Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From 1,999 Rupees

IndiGo's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Aviation | | Updated: March 19, 2019 16:12 IST
Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in.


IndiGo announced new domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999. The daily non-stop flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Hyderabad-Kolhapur and Tirupati-Kolhapur routes, starting from May 12, 2019, according to IndiGo's microblogging site Twitter. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Schedule of IndiGo's flights starting from May 12, 2019

Flight NumberOriginDestinationDepartureArrival
6E 7992KolhapurHyderabad14:3017:15
6E 7987KolhapurTirupati9:4511:40
6E 7987TirupatiKolhapur12:0014:10
6E 7994HyderabadKolhapur8:059:25

(As mentioned on IndiGo's website)

Last week, IndiGo announced three new routes and fourteen additional domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,073. The additional flights connecting Chennai - Trivandrum, Bengaluru - Mangalore, Bengaluru - Udaipur and Bengaluru - Chennai, will operate from April, 2019.

Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,699 and Rs. 5,099 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between till December 31, 2019 - can be made till March 19, 2019, the carrier said on its website- goair.in.

Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,165. Passengers can book flight tickets to 37 domestic destinations, according to the official website of the airline - jetairways.com.
 



