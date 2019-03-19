IndiGo Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From 1,999 Rupees

Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in.

IndiGo announced new domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999. The daily non-stop flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Hyderabad-Kolhapur and Tirupati-Kolhapur routes, starting from May 12, 2019, according to IndiGo's microblogging site Twitter. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Enjoy the comfort of flying non-stop, daily from Hyderabad and Tirupati to Kolhapur, a famous religious and historic city of Maharashtra. Take off now! https://t.co/uIEuVsuqHWpic.twitter.com/4w0dXBsnpv — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 18, 2019

Schedule of IndiGo's flights starting from May 12, 2019

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival 6E 7992 Kolhapur Hyderabad 14:30 17:15 6E 7987 Kolhapur Tirupati 9:45 11:40 6E 7987 Tirupati Kolhapur 12:00 14:10 6E 7994 Hyderabad Kolhapur 8:05 9:25 (As mentioned on IndiGo's website) Last week, IndiGo announced three new routes and fourteen additional domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,073. The additional flights connecting Chennai - Trivandrum, Bengaluru - Mangalore, Bengaluru - Udaipur and Bengaluru - Chennai, will operate from April, 2019. Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,699 and Rs. 5,099 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between till December 31, 2019 - can be made till March 19, 2019, the carrier said on its website- goair.in. Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,165. Passengers can book flight tickets to 37 domestic destinations, according to the official website of the airline - jetairways.com.



