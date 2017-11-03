IndiGo Announces New Routes, To Fly Daily, Non-Stop. Details Here

Introducing daily, non-stop flight b/w Bengaluru & Dehradun w.e.f 29 Dec. Return fares starting INR 7030. Book now https://t.co/Mj1tZ006Ne — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 2, 2017

Introducing daily, non-stop flight b/w Bengaluru & Madurai w.e.f 29 Dec. Return fares starting INR 3396. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 2, 2017

Introducing daily, non-stop flight b/w Hyderabad & Ranchi w.e.f 21 Dec. Return fares starting INR 5034. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 2, 2017

Introducing daily, non-stop flight b/w Lucknow & Raipur w.e.f 29 Dec. Return fares starting INR4980. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 2, 2017

Introducing 2 daily, non-stop flights b/w Bengaluru & Kozhikode w.e.f 29 Dec. Return fares starting INR3384 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 2, 2017

Introducing daily, non-stop flight b/w Lucknow & Dehradun w.e.f 29 Dec. Return fares starting INR3894. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 2, 2017

Introducing daily, non-stop flight b/w Lucknow & Srinagar w.e.f 29 Dec. Return fares starting INR5380. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 2, 2017

India's biggest carrier IndiGo would be introducing new daily, non-stop flights on many domestic routes from next month. This was announced on IndiGo on microblogging Twitter. In a series of tweets, IndiGo also announced the dates from which the daily, non-stop flights would begin. The new IndiGo routes announced include Bengaluru-Dehradun, Bengaluru-Madurai, Hyderabad-Ranchi, Lucknow -Raipur, Bengaluru-Kozhikode, Lucknow-Dehradun and Lucknow-Srinagar. Indian aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. Many airlines including IndiGo are announcing new routes. Domestic airlines carried 849.94 lakh passengers during January-September 2017, as against 726.98 lakh during the corresponding period the previous year - a growth of 16.91 per cent.Separately, IndiGo has announced discounted fares on many routes, starting below Rs 1,200. For example, fares on the Delhi-Jaipur route start from Rs. 1,178. A check on IndiGo's website showed the Rs. 1178 fare was available on the Delhi-Jaipur route later this month. Airlines operating in the country have been coming up with discounted fares to lure flyers.IndiGo's rival AirAsia India is also offering discounted fares, starting at Rs. 1,299. The AirAsia India offer ends on November 5 and is applicable on travel till April 30, 2018.InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, reported a massive spike in September quarter net at Rs 551.5 crore, boosted by a one-time payment towards engine issues and delayed aircraft deliveries and higher margins. The Gurgaon-based airline, which commands a little over 38 per cent share of the total domestic traffic, is "seriously" looking to participate in the central government's regional connectivity scheme, company's president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh said during the post-earnings analysts call. IndiGo had posted net profit of Rs. 139.8 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal year.