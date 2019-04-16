NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IndiGo Announces Additional Flights On Select Routes, Details Here

IndiGo currently offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 53 domestic destinations and 18 international destinations.

Aviation | | Updated: April 16, 2019 19:33 IST
Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft.


IndiGo on Tuesday announced the addition of domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi. The additional daily flights will be operated on Mumbai-Bhopal, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Indore, Mumbai-Chennai, Mumbai-Kochi, Mumbai-Amritsar, Mumbai-Ranchi, Mumbai-Lucknow, Mumbai-Coimbatore and Mumbai-Bengaluru routes, starting from May 5, 2019, the airline said in a press release. From May 10, 2019, it will operate additional daily flights on Delhi-Nagpur, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Bhubaneshwar and Delhi-Bhopal routes. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, the airline said in a statement.

Schedule of IndiGo's flights starting from May, 2019

FromDepartureToArrivalFrequencyEffective
Delhi7:05Nagpur8:45Daily10-May
Nagpur9:15Delhi10:55Daily10-May
Delhi11:30Kolkata13:35Except Wednesday, Sunday10-May
Kolkata14:05Delhi16:35Except Wednesday, Sunday10-May
Delhi11:30Bhubaneshwar13:40Only Wednesday, Sunday10-May
Bhubaneshwar14:10Delhi16:35Only Wednesday, Sunday10-May
Delhi17:20Bhopal18:50Daily10-May
" Bhopal "19:20Delhi20:50Daily10-May
Delhi6:10Varanasi7:40Daily15-May
Varanasi8:20Delhi9:50Daily15-May
Delhi10:40Vadodara12:10Daily15-May
Vadodara12:40Delhi14:20Daily15-May
Delhi14:55Chennai17:45Daily15-May
Chennai18:15Delhi21:20Daily15-May
Delhi7:10Bengaluru10:00Daily20-May
Bengaluru11:00Delhi13:45Daily20-May
Delhi14:25Bengaluru17:15Daily20-May
Bengaluru17:45Delhi20:30Daily20-May
Mumbai6:15Bhopal8:00Daily5-May
Bhopal8:40Mumbai10:10Daily5-May
Mumbai10:40Ahmedabad12:00Except Sunday5-May
Ahmedabad12:30Mumbai13:45Except Sunday5-May
Mumbai10:45Goa11:50Only Sunday12-May
Goa12:20Mumbai13:45Only Sunday12-May
Mumbai16:00Indore17:30Daily5-May
Indore18:10Mumbai19:45Daily5-May
Mumbai20:35Chennai22:55Daily5-May
Chennai7:15Mumbai9:20Daily5-May
Mumbai9:55Kochi12:05Daily5-May
Kochi12:35Mumbai14:45Daily5-May
Mumbai15:50Amritsar18:30Daily5-May
Amritsar19:15Mumbai21:45Daily5-May
Mumbai5:35Ranchi8:00Daily5-May
Ranchi8:45Mumbai11:10Daily5-May
Mumbai12:50Lucknow15:20Daily5-May
Lucknow15:50Mumbai18:10Daily5-May
Mumbai18:55Coimbatore21:00Daily5-May
Coimbatore21:30Mumbai23:30Daily5-May
Bengaluru5:35Mumbai7:20Daily5-May
Mumbai8:35Bengaluru10:25Daily5-May

(As mentioned on IndiGo's release)

According to the IndiGo statement, the new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options."These flights will also connect to IndiGo's existing domestic and international network. This is an effort to make it easier for customers to find affordable fares during the busy season," it said.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The airline offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 53 domestic destinations and 18 international destinations, according to the release.

Meanwhile, rival Vistara has announced 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets. The fare is applicable for a minimum of 4 passengers for economy class (except economy lite fare) on a single ticket booking, according to the carrier's official website, airvistara.com.

GoAir, on the other hand, is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive ticket price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under this sale can be made till April 17, 2019. 



