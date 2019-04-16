IndiGo Announces Additional Flights On Select Routes, Details Here

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft.

IndiGo on Tuesday announced the addition of domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi. The additional daily flights will be operated on Mumbai-Bhopal, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Indore, Mumbai-Chennai, Mumbai-Kochi, Mumbai-Amritsar, Mumbai-Ranchi, Mumbai-Lucknow, Mumbai-Coimbatore and Mumbai-Bengaluru routes, starting from May 5, 2019, the airline said in a press release. From May 10, 2019, it will operate additional daily flights on Delhi-Nagpur, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Bhubaneshwar and Delhi-Bhopal routes. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, the airline said in a statement.

Schedule of IndiGo's flights starting from May, 2019

From Departure To Arrival Frequency Effective Delhi 7:05 Nagpur 8:45 Daily 10-May Nagpur 9:15 Delhi 10:55 Daily 10-May Delhi 11:30 Kolkata 13:35 Except Wednesday, Sunday 10-May Kolkata 14:05 Delhi 16:35 Except Wednesday, Sunday 10-May Delhi 11:30 Bhubaneshwar 13:40 Only Wednesday, Sunday 10-May Bhubaneshwar 14:10 Delhi 16:35 Only Wednesday, Sunday 10-May Delhi 17:20 Bhopal 18:50 Daily 10-May " Bhopal " 19:20 Delhi 20:50 Daily 10-May Delhi 6:10 Varanasi 7:40 Daily 15-May Varanasi 8:20 Delhi 9:50 Daily 15-May Delhi 10:40 Vadodara 12:10 Daily 15-May Vadodara 12:40 Delhi 14:20 Daily 15-May Delhi 14:55 Chennai 17:45 Daily 15-May Chennai 18:15 Delhi 21:20 Daily 15-May Delhi 7:10 Bengaluru 10:00 Daily 20-May Bengaluru 11:00 Delhi 13:45 Daily 20-May Delhi 14:25 Bengaluru 17:15 Daily 20-May Bengaluru 17:45 Delhi 20:30 Daily 20-May Mumbai 6:15 Bhopal 8:00 Daily 5-May Bhopal 8:40 Mumbai 10:10 Daily 5-May Mumbai 10:40 Ahmedabad 12:00 Except Sunday 5-May Ahmedabad 12:30 Mumbai 13:45 Except Sunday 5-May Mumbai 10:45 Goa 11:50 Only Sunday 12-May Goa 12:20 Mumbai 13:45 Only Sunday 12-May Mumbai 16:00 Indore 17:30 Daily 5-May Indore 18:10 Mumbai 19:45 Daily 5-May Mumbai 20:35 Chennai 22:55 Daily 5-May Chennai 7:15 Mumbai 9:20 Daily 5-May Mumbai 9:55 Kochi 12:05 Daily 5-May Kochi 12:35 Mumbai 14:45 Daily 5-May Mumbai 15:50 Amritsar 18:30 Daily 5-May Amritsar 19:15 Mumbai 21:45 Daily 5-May Mumbai 5:35 Ranchi 8:00 Daily 5-May Ranchi 8:45 Mumbai 11:10 Daily 5-May Mumbai 12:50 Lucknow 15:20 Daily 5-May Lucknow 15:50 Mumbai 18:10 Daily 5-May Mumbai 18:55 Coimbatore 21:00 Daily 5-May Coimbatore 21:30 Mumbai 23:30 Daily 5-May Bengaluru 5:35 Mumbai 7:20 Daily 5-May Mumbai 8:35 Bengaluru 10:25 Daily 5-May

(As mentioned on IndiGo's release)

According to the IndiGo statement, the new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options."These flights will also connect to IndiGo's existing domestic and international network. This is an effort to make it easier for customers to find affordable fares during the busy season," it said.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The airline offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 53 domestic destinations and 18 international destinations, according to the release.

Meanwhile, rival Vistara has announced 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets. The fare is applicable for a minimum of 4 passengers for economy class (except economy lite fare) on a single ticket booking, according to the carrier's official website, airvistara.com.

GoAir, on the other hand, is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive ticket price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under this sale can be made till April 17, 2019.

