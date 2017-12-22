IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets Below Rs 1,000. Details Here

Highlights IndiGo offers tickets from Rs 999 on flights from Delhi to Jaipur Airlines in domestic civil aviation market facing still competition Air passenger traffic grew over 17% during January-November

Amid high competition among airlines in the Indian market, IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 999 on select routes. Tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 999 were being offered by IndiGo on flights from Delhi to Jaipur, according to the airline's website - goindigo.in. Tickets under Rs 1,000 from IndiGo come amid stiff competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation industry. IndiGo was also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,005 on flights from Bagdogra Guwahati; Rs 1,095 from Coimbatore to Chennai, and Rs 1,120 on those taking off from Chennai to Bengaluru, according to the airline's website.A search on the IndiGo bookings portal showed flight tickets on the Delhi-Jaipur route were available at Rs 999 on some days in January 2018. Some other starting fares offered by IndiGo included Rs 1,130 on flights from Agartala to Guwahati, Rs 1,148 on flights from Chennai to Coimbatore, and Rs 1,178 on those hailing out of Agartala to Kolkata, according to the IndiGo portal.Many airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts. Registering double-digit growth rates for more than two years, India's domestic aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world.Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of the calendar year 2017 (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27 , data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.