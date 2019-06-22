IndiGo, Air India, Vistara Announce New Routes, GoAir Offers Discount On Flight Tickets

State-run Air India has announced new domestic and international flights.

Domestic airlines are offering discounts on bookings and have introduced new flights. IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has announced flights on domestic routes. State-run Air India, on the other hand, has announced new flights on both domestic and international routes. Passenger carrier Vistara has announced launch of 62 flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. Rival carrier GoAir, meanwhile, is offering discounts on flight tickets. The announcements from the airlines come at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to surplus demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and GoAir:

IndiGo

IndiGo has announced the launch of 12 daily non-stop ATR flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,499, according to a press release issued by the airline. The new flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Kolkata-Gaya, Kolkata-Patna, Kolkata-Varanasi and Gaya-Varanasi routes, starting from August 8, 2019. The carrier also announced additional frequency on Kolkata-Varanasi route.

Air India

State-run Air India has announced new domestic and international flights. The national carrier will commence flights on the Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Earlier, Mr Puri also said that the airline will start an Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from September 27.

Vistara

Vistara announced the launch of 62 flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities, according to the official website of the airline - airvistara.com. With the addition of these flights, the airline will connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai and Varanasi. Additionally, the carrier will increase its frequency on Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Guwahati and Delhi-Amritsar routes.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 in a limited-period sale. The sale - for which bookings are open till June 23 - is valid for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2019. Additionally, customers can avail extra 10 per cent using the promo code - GOAIR10.