India's Wheat Exports' Prospects And Plan: 5 Points

Piyush Goyal, minister for commerce and industry, said that one of the world's largest importers of wheat, Egypt, has agreed to source the grain from India, augmenting the country's wheat exports prospects.

The commerce ministry has set up a task force on wheat exports with representatives from various ministries, including commerce, shipping and railways, and exporters under the aegis of APEDA.

India targets 3 million tonnes of wheat exports to Egypt in the 2022-23 fiscal year. "We aim to export 3 million tonnes of wheat to Egypt this year," said M Angamuthu, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA).

India targets a record 10 million tonnes of wheat export in the 2022-23 fiscal year on rising international demand for the grain because of the Ukraine war.