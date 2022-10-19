India's Ultratech Cement Q2 Profit Reports Slump Of 42%

UltraTech Cement reported a 42.5% slump in September-quarter profit.(File)

India's top cement maker UltraTech Cement reported a 42.5% slump in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, dented by a surge in overall expenses and lower demand.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter was at 7.56 billion Indian rupees ($91.77 million) against 13.14 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a profit of 8.58 billion rupees for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)