India's Total Coal Production Reached 661.54 Lakh Tonnes In April

India's total coal production in April 2022 touched 661.54 lakh tonnes, even as Coal India Limited (CIL) - the country's largest dry fuel producer - achieved its highest production of 534.7 lakh tonnes during the month.

According to Coal Ministry figures, in April CIL's production rose by 6 per cent.

The coal behemoth's achievement though has come at a time when the country is facing a severe energy crisis and according to a Reuters report, Power Ministry has asked state and private sector firms that they must import 19 million tonnes of dry fuel by June-end.

Country's total coal production in 2021-22 was 7,770.23 lakh tonnes, up by a significant 8.5 per cent from 7,160 lakh tonnes registered in 2020-21.

Similarly, Coal India achieved its highest production in April 2022 of 534.7 lakh tonnes, even surpassing its previous highest output of 450 lakh tonnes (recorded in April 2019).

Ironically the rise in country's dry fuel production has coincided with the energy crisis being faced across various parts of India as several thermal power plants are left with 10 per cent or less of coal stock.

According to the latest daily coal stock report released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), 54 out of the total 165 thermal power plants which are currently in operation, are left with 10 per cent or less of dry fuel stock. (Also Read: As Power Demand Peaks, 33% Thermal Plants Left With 10% Or Less Of Coal Stocks)

One of the major reasons behind the energy crisis is the difficulties being faced in transporting coal to thermal plants.

Last month the Power and Railway ministers had held discussions to augment coal supply to plants as non-availability of rakes is among the major issues which has led to the current situation.

Non availability of coal in power plants and peak electricity consumption owing to the severe heat wave conditions prevailing in several parts of India, has compounded the crisis.

In fact in order to augment coal supplies, Indian Railways last week cancelled 13 express and eight passenger trains to fast track transportation of dry fuel to thermal plants.