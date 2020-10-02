India's September Trade Deficit In Goods At $2.91 Billion

India posted a trade deficit of $2.91 billion in goods in September, data released by the government showed on Friday.

Merchandise imports contracted 19.60 per cent in September to $30.31 billion from a year ago while exports rose 5.27 per cent to $27.40 billion, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Total merchandise imports fell by 40.06 per cent to $148.69 billion during April-September while exports were down 21.43 per cent from the year-ago period to $125.06 billion, the data showed.