India's Rice Exports More Than Double Under Modi Government: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goel Tweets: India's rice exports grow 109% between 2013-14 to 2021-22

India's rice exports have grown 109 per cent between 2013-14 and 2021-22, tweeted Piyush Goyal, commerce and industry minister, on Sunday.

In a tweet, Mr Goyal said, "India's rice exports takes an astounding growth of 109%."

The Narendra Modi government's policies help farmers access the global market and ensure food security, he added.

He tweeted the figures for rice exports in a picture titled "INDIA THE RICE BASKET OF THE WORLD."

The picture showed rice exports, excluding Basmati, were worth $2,925 million in the 2013-14 fiscal year, and it has grown cumulatively by 109 per cent since then to $6,115 million in 2021-22 fiscal.

Separately, an agricultural ministry note showed rice exports increased by 9.24 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal year, with rice exports achieving 102 per cent of its total target for the year.