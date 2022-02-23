Oil Production Fell 2.4% In January 2022

India's crude oil production fell in January 2022

Country's crude oil production slipped to 2,511.66 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in January 2022, which was 2.40 per cent lower than the output registered during the corresponding period of last year and 6.04 per cent lower than the official target for the month.

According to data released by the petroleum ministry on Wednesday, cumulative crude oil production during the April-January period of the current financial year stood at 24,890.07 TMT, which is 2.61 per cent lower than the output registered during the corresponding period of 2020-21.

The cumulative output for the April-January 2021-22 is 4.63 per cent lower than the official target for the period.

Crude oil production by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the nomination block during January 2022 was 1,662.79 TMT, which is 3.68 per cent lower than the target of the month and 3.09 per cent lower when compared with production of January 2021.

Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-January 2021-22 was 16,259.10 TMT, which is 4.29 per cent and 3.93 per cent lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period last year respectively.