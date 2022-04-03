India's Merchandise Export Touched A Record $418 Billion In 2021-22 Despite Pandemic: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that despite pandemic, merchandise export touched new heights

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today said that India's merchandise exports has been a record $418 billion in 2021-22 fiscal and this has been possible because the government has worked unitedly with small and medium enterprises and farmers to achieve this.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Goyal said that during 2021-22, $20 billion export was achieved on a monthly basis, and this was despite the second and third wave of Coronavirus pandemic hitting the country hard.

In fact exports touched an all-time monthly high of $40 billion in March 2022, he informed.

"Our MSME sector, farmers, everybody together took India to new heights successfully," he said.

Giving the example of the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film "RRR", which the minister said is learnt to have done the highest-ever business of Rs 750 crore in the history of Indian cinema, Mr Goyal said that similarly Indian economy is also ready to break all records and India has the capability to achieve impossible targets.