India's Industrial Output Contracts By 0.3% In December

India's December factory output contracted by 0.3 per cent from expansion of 1.82 per cent in November.

India's December factory output contracted by 0.3 per cent from expansion of 1.82 per cent in November. During the same period last year, factory output expanded at 2.5 per cent. The decline in manufacturing activity led to contraction in the month of December.

"The 'Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production' with base 2011-12 for the month of December 2019 stands at 133.5, which is 0.3 per cent lower compared to the level in the month of December 2018," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-December 2019, over the corresponding period of the previous year, stands at 0.5 per cent," the Ministry added.

