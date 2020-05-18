India's Fuel Demand Recovery Gathers Pace As Lockdown Eases: Report

Sale of fuel items are increasing with ease in lockdown

A recovery in fuel demand in India gathered momentum in the first half of May versus April as curbs on transport and industrial activity were partly lifted in areas that have contained the spread of coronavirus, data from industry sources showed. Demand for refined fuel is expected to get another boost from Monday as India has lifted more restrictions under its extended lockdown that runs until May 31. Fuel demand growth in India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, plunged to historic lows in April.

State-refiners' petrol sales in the first half of May declined by 47.5 percent to 570,000 tonnes from a year ago but were up from 334,000 tonnes sold in first half of April. In April, petrol sales declined 61 percent.

State companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90 percent of India's retail fuel outlets.

State companies' sale of diesel fell about 38 percent to about 1.93 million tonnes in first half of May from a year earlier. In April, they had fallen by an average of 57 percent. In the first half of April, the refiners sold 1.1 million tonnes of diesel.

Indian refiners, which had cut crude processing because of a fall in fuel demand, are now gradually raising output. India's overall refined fuel demand includes consumption of petrol, bitumen and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

State retailers sold 24 percent more LPG in the first half of May from a year ago at 1.2 million tonnes. This compared with a 12 percent increase in April.

India's LPG sales are rising as the country is providing free cooking gas cylinders to the poor for three months to June to help them weather the impact of the lockdown.

Sales of jet fuel plunged by 88 percent to 39,000 tonnes during the first half of May versus a fall of 92 percent in April, the data showed. In the first half of April, refiners sold 19,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 1.07 million tonnes of LPG.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)