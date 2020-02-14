India's Fuel Demand Fell 0.6% In January

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 3.5 per cent higher from year earlier at 2.46 million tonnes.

India's fuel demand fell 0.6 per cent in January compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 18.41 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 3.5 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.46 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.1 per cent to 2.45 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 16.9 per cent to 1.28 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 10.1 per cent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 10.8 per cent in January.