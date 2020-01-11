India's Forex Reserves Rise To Over $461 Billion

The value of the country's gold reserves rose by $666 million to $28.05 billion.

India's foreign exchange reserves continued to rise during the week ended January 3 to touch a new record high. The Reserve Bank of India's reserves rose by $3.68 billion during the week under review, official data showed on Friday.

According to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves increased to $461.15 billion from $457.46 billion reported for the week ended December 27.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $3.01 billion to $427.94 billion.

Similarly, the RBI's weekly data showed that the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $666 million to $28.05 billion.

The SDR value inched higher by $7 million to $1.44 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF increased by $3 million to $3.70 billion.