India's Forex Reserves Rise By $1.19 Billion To $422.53 Billion

Foreign exchange (Forex) reserves of India surged by $1.19 billion as on March 23, official data on Friday showed. According to the weekly statistical supplement by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the overall Forex reserves jumped to $422.53 billion from $421.33 billion reported for the week ended March 16. The forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI's position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).Segment-wise, FCAs, which is the Forex reserves' largest component rose by $1.13 billion to $397.29 billion during the respective week. Besides the American dollar, FCAs comprise of around 20 to 30 per cent of the major international currencies. This also includes investments in US Treasury bonds, bonds of other governments, and deposits made with foreign central and commercial banks.Besides this, India's gold reserves value jumped by $52.7 million to $21.61 billion.Likewise, the special drawing rights (SDRs) value increased. It inched up by $3 million to $1.54 billion, while India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose slightly up by $4 million to $2.08 billion.