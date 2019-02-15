NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

India's Forex Reserves Decline By $2.12 Billion

The RBI's weekly data showed that the value of the country's gold reserves was stagnant at $22.69 billion.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: February 15, 2019 21:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India's Forex Reserves Decline By $2.12 Billion

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $2.12 billion during the week ended February 8, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves decreased to $398.12 billion from $400.24 billion reported for the week ended February 1.

India's forex reserves comprise Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), gold reserves, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $2.45 billion to $370.98 billion.

Besides the US dollar, FCAs consist of 20-30 per cent of other major global currencies.

The RBI's weekly data showed that the value of the country's gold reserves was stagnant at $22.69 billion.

The SDR value inched down by $8 million to $1.46 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $337.3 million to $2.99 billion.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Forex reserves

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaPulwama AttackAmarinder SinghPM ModiPakistanSatya Pal MalikJaish-e-MohammadLive TVArun JaitleyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSoldierCRPF Terrorist AttackDelhi WeatherWeatherXUV300XUV300 PriceGalaxy M30Redmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top