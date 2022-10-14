India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise For First Time In Over 2 Months

Forex reserves were $532.66 billion at the end of the previous week ended September 30.

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $532.87 billion in the week through October 7, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

India's reserves rose by $204 million from the previous week, the first increase since the week ended July 29.

They were $532.66 billion at the end of the previous week ended September 30.

The rupee settled at 82.35 on Friday, having touched another record low of 82.68 on Monday after which the RBI likely intervened on multiple days to fall, as per traders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)