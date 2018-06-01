India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Plunge By $2.23 Billion

India's forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI's position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Segment-wise, FCAs -- the largest component of the Forex reserves -- decreased by $2.22 billion to $387.59 billion during the week under review.
Besides the US dollar, FCAs consist of nearly 20-30 per cent of major global currencies. It also includes investments in US Treasury bonds, bonds of other selected governments and deposits with foreign central and commercial banks.
However, the value of the country's gold reserves remained stagnant at $21.70 billion.
CommentsThe SDRs' value inched down by $2.9 million to $1.49 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF also slipped by $3.9 million to $2.02 billion.
