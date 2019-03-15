NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
India's February Trade Deficit Narrows To $9.60 Billion

Gold imports in February fell 10.81 per cent year-on-year to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.90 billion during the same month a year ago.

Economy | | Updated: March 15, 2019 18:18 IST
India's trade deficit narrowed in February, dragged down by a fall in gold and oil imports.


India's trade deficit narrowed to $9.60 billion in February, dragged down by a fall in gold and oil imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Trade deficit was $14.73 billion in January.

In February, merchandise exports rose 2.44 per cent from a year earlier to $26.67 billion, while imports were down 5.41 per cent to $36.26 billion, data showed.

Gold imports in February fell 10.81 per cent year-on-year to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.90 billion during the same month a year ago.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


