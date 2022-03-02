Trade Deficit Widens To $21.19 Billion In February

India's trade deficit in February widened to $21.19 billion

India's trade deficit in February widened to $21.19 billion, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose to $33.81 billion from $27.63 billion from a year earlier, while imports rose to $55.01 billion from $40.75 billion recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

Imports during February too jumped by about 35 per cent to $55 billion.

"India's merchandise export in April 2021-February 2022 was $374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80 per cent over $256.55 billion in April 2020-February 2021," a statemen issued by commerce ministry said.

Imports during the 11-month period rose by 59.21 per cent to $550.12 billion.