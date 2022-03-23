India's Exports Hit $400 Billion For First Time Ever

The target of $400 billion has been achieved nine days ahead of the schedule.

India has achieved the ambitious goods export target of $400 billion ahead of schedule for the financial year 2021-22 (till March 22, 2022). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated farmers, weavers, MSMEs (small businesses), manufacturers and exporters for the success.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports and achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The target of $400 billion has been achieved nine days ahead of the schedule with an average of $1 billion goods exported every day.

Yearly, the figure jumped 37 per cent from $292 billion in 2020-21.