India's Blade Signs Deal For About 200 Electric Aircraft From Embraer's Eve

India's Blade signs order for up to 200 electric aircraft from Embraer's Eve

Brazil's Eve Holding Inc said on Tuesday that Blade India has signed a purchase order for up to 200 of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOLs), allowing it to expand its urban air mobility ecosystem in the Asian country.

A joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Blade India will also collaborate with Eve - which is controlled by planemaker Embraer SA - on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters, the company said in a statement.

