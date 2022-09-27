India's Blade Signs Deal For About 200 Electric Aircraft From Embraer's Eve

Brazil's Eve Holding said that Blade India has signed a purchase order for up to 200 of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOLs).

SAO PAULO:

Brazil's Eve Holding Inc said on Tuesday that Blade India has signed a purchase order for up to 200 of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOLs), allowing it to expand its urban air mobility ecosystem in the Asian country.

A joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Blade India will also collaborate with Eve - which is controlled by planemaker Embraer SA - on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters, the company said in a statement.

