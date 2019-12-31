April-November Fiscal Deficit At 114.8% Of Budgetary Target

The government has targeted fiscal deficit at Rs 7.03 lakh crore for 2019-20.

The budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-November period was Rs 8.07 lakh crore, or 114.8 per cent of the budget estimates (BE). The government has targeted fiscal deficit at Rs 7.03 lakh crore for 2019-20.

As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Tuesday, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 114.8 per cent of that year's target.

The Central government's total expenditure stood at Rs 18.20 lakh crore (65.3 per cent of BE) while total receipts were Rs 10.12 lakh crore (48.6 per cent of BE).

Besides, the total expenditure for the period under review comprised Rs 16.06 lakh crore on the revenue account, while Rs 2.13 lakh crore was on capital expenditure.

Total receipts comprised Rs 7.50 lakh crore of net tax revenue and Rs 2.32 lakh crore of non-tax revenue receipts.