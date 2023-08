Adani Enterprises reported a 44% rise in Q1 profit (Representational)

Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a 44% rise in quarterly profit, as performance at its new energy division offset weakness in the key coal trading division.

The company's consolidated profit rose to Rs 674 crore for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 469 crore a year ago.

