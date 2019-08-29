IndianBulls Housing Finance Shares Plunge 8% After Nifty50 Exclusion

The exclusion of Indiabulls Housing Finance will take effect from September 27.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares fell nearly 8 per cent to hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after reports said the company's stock will be excluded from the benchmark index Nifty50. According to news agency IANS, the exclusion of Indiabulls Housing Finance shares from the Nifty50 index will take effect from September 27, and the stock will be replaced with Nestle India. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indiabulls Housing Finance shares fell as much as 7.87 per cent to log a fresh 52-week low of Rs 421.10 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Indiabulls Housing Finance stock dropped 7.97 per cent to trade at Rs 420.80 at the day's weakest level.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares remained among the top three percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index during Thursday's session.

At 2:29 pm, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares traded 4.03 per cent lower at Rs 438.80 apiece on the NSE, sharply underperforming the NSE Nifty benchmark index which was down 0.52 per cent at 10,988.15.

The domestic stock markets gave in to selling pressure on Thursday, with the S&P BSE Sensex index falling more than 400 points in intraday trade and the broader NSE Nifty sliding below the 10,950 mark, ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivatives (futures & options) due by the end of the session.

