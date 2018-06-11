Rupee Recovers 8 Paise To Close At 67.42 Against US Dollar. 10 Points

The RBI fixed reference rate for dollar at 67.3353 and for the euro at 79.5230.

Snapping two consecutive sessions of decline, the rupee today staged a recovery to close 8 paise higher at 67.42 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar selling by exporters and corporates. Weakness in US dollar amidst slight reversal in US treasury yields also helped the domestic currency recoup some losses. The Indian currency had ended at a fresh one-week low of 67.50 last week due to hardening worries over rising global crude prices and sustained capital outflows. Gains in most Asian peers ahead of the crucial meeting tomorrow between the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also weighed on the trade, even as investors cautiously await policy decisions from three major central banks this week.