Rupee Flat At Open After 4 Days Of Gains, As Dollar Climbs

Indian rupee flat at open as dollar climbs

The rupee was little changed on Wednesday after opening slightly higher versus the dollar as a strengthening greenback countered gains from portfolio inflows to local markets.

The currency was trading at 78.7125, which was at the same level as its close on Tuesday. It did however pop to a 78.68 at the open.

Traders told Reuters rupee would sustain the current level on inflows but has little upside to make further gains as India's trade deficit widening to an all-time high in July would weigh on sentiment.