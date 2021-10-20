De-Reserved 2nd Class Coaches In These Trains To Run As 'Unreserved': Check Full List

The selected trains come under the administration of the Western Railways zone

Indian Railways has decided to de-reserve some second class seating coaches and will assign them as unreserved coaches to permit unreserved commuter travel for the convenience of passengers. The selected trains come under the administration of the Western Railways zone - headquartered at Churchgate, Mumbai, and the changes will come into effect from October 25, 2021.

The second class coaches which will be de-reserved to operate under unreserved travel will be implemented only in a few nominated trains, according to a statement issued by the Western Railway zone on Wednesday, October 20.

The railway authorities will deploy staff at the stations for guiding passengers to avoid confusion that may arise among the reserved and unreserved passengers over seats in these de-reserved coaches. According to Western Railways, the details of the special trains along with the number of coaches to operate as unreserved are as follows:



Full list of trains with second class coaches to be run as 'unreserved':