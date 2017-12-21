Railways To Run Holiday Special Trains Between Kalka, Shimla. Details Here

Here are five things to know about the holiday special trains on Kalka-Shimla and Shimla-Kalka routes:

Kalka-Shimla Holiday Special Duplicate Shivalik Express train

Shimla-Kalka Holiday Special Duplicate Shivalik Express train

Indian Railways has announced holiday special train service between Kalka and Shimla. For passenger convenience during the ongoing holiday season, Northern Railway - which caters to one of the largest zones under Indian Railways - has decided to run holiday special trains between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, according to a press release. Holiday Special Duplicate Shivalik Express train services will be run between Kalka and Shimla from December 22, 2017 to January 15, 2018, the Northern Railway noted in its press release.1. Northern Railway has decided to run the 52443/52444 and 52445/52446 trains between Kalka and Shimla.2. The trains will be part of the Railways' Shivalik Express service.3. Train number 52443/52444 (old number 257/258) will run from Kalka to Shimla and back to Kalka during the period, according to the Railways.4. The 52443 Kalka-Shimla Holiday Special Duplicate Shivalik Express train will depart from Kalka at 12:45 p.m to arrive at Shimla at 06:25 p.m. the same day, the press release noted.5. Train number 52444 will depart from Shimla at 09:25 a.m. to reach Kalka at 3:20 p.m. the same day, it noted.6. The holiday special train will stop at the Barog station (Himachal Pradesh) on either direction.7. Train number 52445 will depart from Kalka at 07:00 a.m. and arrive at Shimla at 12:25 p.m. the same day.8. Train number 52446 will depart from Shimla at 03:50 p.m. to arrive at Kalka at 9:15 p.m the same day.9. Coaches: The holiday special trains 52443 and 52444 between Kalka and Shimla will comprise three general class coaches, three chair car coaches and one luggage van coach each. The trains 52445 and 52446 will run with six executive chair cars and one executive chair car cum luggage van coach each, the press release noted.10. The Northern Railway said holiday special train numbers 52441 and 52442 will not run, citing operational reasons.