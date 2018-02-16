Indian Railways To Operate Mumbai-Barauni Holi Special Trains. Details Here The move is aimed to "clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival", the Central Railway said.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The LTT-Barauni special train will comprise 2 AC 3 Tier coaches, among others (Representational image)



Here are 10 things to know about the Holi special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Barauni, Bihar:



1. The Holi special train will be operated on a weekly basis.



2. The Holi special service between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Barauni, Bihar will be operated with train numbers 05540 (from LTT to Barauni) and 05539 (from Barauni to LTT).



3. Train No. 05540 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 2:20 pm on four Thursdays from March 8 to March 29 and will arrive in Barauni at 2:30 am the third day.



4. Train No. 05539 will depart from Barauni at 5:15 pm on four Tuesdays from March 6 to March 27 and arrive at 4:10 am in the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station on the third day.



5. The Holi special train will halt at stations including Kalyan, Manmad, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, according to the Central Railway. Some other stops include stations Ballia, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Khandwa, Cheoki and Hajipur.



6. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Barauni Holi special train will comprise 2 AC 3 Tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches and eight general second class coaches, according to the press release.



7. Reservation: Booking for Holi special trains on special charges for train No. 05540 leaving LTT will commence from February 16 at all PRS (Passenger Reservation System) centers.



8. Bookings will also be available through the IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website - www.irctc.co.in.



9. General second class coaches of all the Holi Specials will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through UTS system with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for superfast Mail/Express trains, the Central Railway mentioned.



10. The Railways from time to time runs special trains during periods of high demand, such as Holi.



Indian Railways is set to operate Holi special trains to cater to high demand around the festival. The Central Railway has announced eight weekly trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) to Barauni (Bihar) on special charges. The move is aimed to "clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival", the Central Railway said. This year, the Holi festival is on March 2. Bookings for train number 05540 will open from Friday, according to a press release dated February 14 by the Central Railway - which caters to one of the zones served by the Railways.1. The Holi special train will be operated on a weekly basis.2. The Holi special service between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Barauni, Bihar will be operated with train numbers 05540 (from LTT to Barauni) and 05539 (from Barauni to LTT).3. Train No. 05540 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 2:20 pm on four Thursdays from March 8 to March 29 and will arrive in Barauni at 2:30 am the third day.4. Train No. 05539 will depart from Barauni at 5:15 pm on four Tuesdays from March 6 to March 27 and arrive at 4:10 am in the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station on the third day.5. The Holi special train will halt at stations including Kalyan, Manmad, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, according to the Central Railway. Some other stops include stations Ballia, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Khandwa, Cheoki and Hajipur.6. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Barauni Holi special train will comprise 2 AC 3 Tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches and eight general second class coaches, according to the press release.7. Reservation: Booking for Holi special trains on special charges for train No. 05540 leaving LTT will commence from February 16 at all PRS (Passenger Reservation System) centers.8. Bookings will also be available through the IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website - www.irctc.co.in. 9. General second class coaches of all the Holi Specials will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through UTS system with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for superfast Mail/Express trains, the Central Railway mentioned.10. The Railways from time to time runs special trains during periods of high demand, such as Holi.