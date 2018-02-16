Indian Railways To Operate Mumbai-Barauni Holi Special Trains. Details Here

Here are 10 things to know about the Holi special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Barauni, Bihar:
1. The Holi special train will be operated on a weekly basis.
2. The Holi special service between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Barauni, Bihar will be operated with train numbers 05540 (from LTT to Barauni) and 05539 (from Barauni to LTT).
3. Train No. 05540 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 2:20 pm on four Thursdays from March 8 to March 29 and will arrive in Barauni at 2:30 am the third day.
4. Train No. 05539 will depart from Barauni at 5:15 pm on four Tuesdays from March 6 to March 27 and arrive at 4:10 am in the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station on the third day.
5. The Holi special train will halt at stations including Kalyan, Manmad, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, according to the Central Railway. Some other stops include stations Ballia, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Khandwa, Cheoki and Hajipur.
6. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Barauni Holi special train will comprise 2 AC 3 Tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches and eight general second class coaches, according to the press release.
7. Reservation: Booking for Holi special trains on special charges for train No. 05540 leaving LTT will commence from February 16 at all PRS (Passenger Reservation System) centers.
8. Bookings will also be available through the IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website - www.irctc.co.in.
10. The Railways from time to time runs special trains during periods of high demand, such as Holi.