Indian Railways To Increase Passenger Capacity On Select Trains: 10 Things To Know

Indian Railways is expanding capacity on select trains to provide more accommodation to passengers. As part of the changes, the carrier has decided to operate Mail and Express series of trains (those introduced after 2007-08) with at least six general class coaches each in their standard composition. The move is subject to operational feasibility, commercial viability and availability of resources, said the Ministry of Railways in a press release dated April 4. The expansion of load of existing services, it said, will exclude fully-reserved trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto.