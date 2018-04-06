Indian Railways To Increase Passenger Capacity On Select Trains: 10 Things To Know

Indian Railways is expanding capacity on select trains to provide more accommodation to passengers. As part of the changes, the carrier has decided to operate Mail and Express series of trains (those introduced after 2007-08) with at least six general class coaches each in their standard composition. The move is subject to operational feasibility, commercial viability and availability of resources, said the Ministry of Railways in a press release dated April 4. The expansion of load of existing services, it said, will exclude fully-reserved trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto.
Here are 10 things to know:
- Indian Railways operates fully unreserved services such as Jan Sadharan, Janseva, Jan Nayak Express to cater to the travelling needs of General Class passengers, it noted. The carrier also runs passenger trains and intercity services for short-distance travel.
- The ministry also said four pairs of Antyodaya Express trains have been introduced so far.
- This information was given by the Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on April 4.
- The Antyodaya Express series of trains were introduced in the Railway Budget for 2016-17.
- These are long-distance, fully-unreserved, superfast trains service.
- The Railways has also decided to add "two to four Deen Dayalu coaches in some long distance trains for unreserved travel to enhance the carrying capacity for the unreserved class passengers".
- Accordingly, 507 coaches including 150 General class coaches have been attached on a permanent basis during the year 2017-18 up to February 2018 in existing trains, the press release added.
- Additionally, with an aim to clear the extra rush of passengers during festive season, Indian Railways also operates special trains.
- "Indian Railways to the extent feasible and justified, not only operates special trains but also augments the loads of existing trains to create extra accommodation for travelling passengers," the government said.
- Indian Railways operated 33,775 trips of special trains in 2017-18 (up to February 2018), which is also an ongoing process on Indian Railways.