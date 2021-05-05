Indian Railways Cancels These 16 Special Train Services From May 7: See List

The special train services come under the administration of the Eastern Railways

The Indian Railways authorities cancelled 16 special train services operating on the routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and few others, due to low occupancy amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The special train services come under the administration of the Eastern Railways zone - headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. According to a recent statement issued by Eastern Railways, the railway authorities have discontinued the special trains due to poor patronisation, until further notice. (Also Read: Indian Railways' Manufacturing Unit Sets Up 100-Bed COVID Care Centre For Patients )

Starting from May 7, the following special train services are cancelled up until further advise, according to the Eastern Railways zone. The cancelled train services are as follows: