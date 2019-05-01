Summer Special Trains: Timings, Routes And Other Details Here

IRCTC Summer Special Trains 2019: In total nine special trains have been introduced on various routes.

The Northern Railway, which caters to one of the zones served by the Indian Railways, has started summer special trains in order to clear extra rush during the summer season. In total, nine special trains have been introduced on various routes connecting major Indian cities, according to the Northern Railway's website, nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Indian Railways has a total network of 1,08,706 kilometres across narrow gauge, meter gauge and broad gauge across the length and breadth of the country. The Railways operates around 11,000 trains every day, of which 7,000 are passenger trains. (Also Read: IRCTC E-Ticket: Here Is How You Can Change Railway Boarding Point)

Here are key details about the routes, timings and the list of summer special trains operated by the Northern Railway:

Gandhidham-Amritsar-Gandhidham weekly special train

The Gandhidham-Amritsar-Gandhidham weekly special train departs from Gandhidham at 6:30 pm every Monday and reaches Amritsar at 12:30 am on Wednesday. On the way back, the train departs from Amritsar at 3:00 am and reaches Gandhidham at 8:25 am the next day, according to the Northern Railway website.

Also Read: Indian Railways Ticket Cancellation: Rules, Charges And Other Details

The train stops at the Bhachau, Samakhiali, Santalpur, Radhanpur, Diyodar, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara,Marwar Bhinmil,Modran, Jalor, Makansar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Degana, Khatu, Chhoti Khatu, Didwane, Ladnun, Sujangarh, Ratangarh, Churu, Sadulpur, Hissar, Ludhiana and Jallandhar City stations in both directions.

Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Weekly AC Super-Fast Special Train

The Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus weekly air-conditioned superfast special train departs from Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai every Monday at 5:10 am and reaches the Jammu Tawi station at 3:30 pm the next day. The train leaves from Jammu Tawi at 2:30 am every Wednesday to reach Bandra Terminus at 10:20 am the next day, according to the Northern Railway.

Also Read: IRCTC Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) Filing: Conditions Under Which Refund Is Granted

The train stops at the Borivali, Vapi, Surat,Bharuch, Vadodra,Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur,Hindon City, Mathura Jn., New Delhi, Ambala Cantt., Ludhiana, Jallandhar Cantt. and Pathankot Cantt. stations.

Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur- Bandra Terminus Weekly Suvidha Special

The Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Weekly Suvidha Special train departs from Bandra Terminus in Mumbai every Saturday at 6:40 am and reaches Gorakhpur at 6:20 pm the next day. The train departs from Gorakhpur at 9:20 pm every Sunday and reaches Bandra Terminus at 9:20 am on Tuesday.

Also Read: IRCTC Offers Concession To Select Categories Of Passengers. Here's How To Avail It

The train stops at the Borivolli, Vapi, Surat,Vadodara,Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura Jn., Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannoj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti stations.

Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train

Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur- andra Terminus Weekly Special train departs from Bandra Terminus on every Saturday at 6:40 am and reach Gorakhpur at 6:20 pm on the next day. The train departs from Gorakhpur every Sunday at 9:20 pm and reaches Bandra Terminus at 9:20 am on Tuesday.

Also Read: IRCTC Online Reservation: 5 Things To Know About 'Waitlisted Tickets'

The train stops at the Borivolli, Vapi, Surat,Vadodara,Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura Jn., Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannoj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti stations.

Mumbai Central-New Delhi-Mumbai Central Two Days A Week Super-Fast AC Special Train

the Mumbai Central-New Delhi-Mumbai Central twice-a-week super-fast AC special train departs from Mumbai Central every Friday and Sunday at 4:00 pm, and reaches New Delhi at 7:55 am the next day. The train departs from New Delhi every Saturday and Monday at 2:50 pm, and reaches Mumbai at 6:55 am the next day.

Also Read: IRCTC E-Wallet Service: Steps To Register, Transaction Charges, Key Features

The Superfast AC special train stops at the Vadodara and Kota stations in both directions.

Ahmedabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Ahmedabad Weekly AC Super-Fast Special Train

The Ahmedabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Ahmedabad weekly air-conditioned super-fast special train departs from Ahmedabad station every Saturday at 4:10 pm and reaches the Sarai Rohilla station in Delhi at 6:50 am the next day. The train departs from Sarai Rohilla every Sunday at 3:50 pm to reach Ahmedabad at 7:00 am the next day.

Also Read: IRCTC Online Booking: All You Need To Know About RAC Ticket Cancellation

The train stops at the Palanpur, Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur and Gurgaon stations.

Mumbai Central-Lucknow-Mumbai Central Weekly Super-Fast Suvidha Special Train

The Mumbai Central-Lucknow-Mumbai Central weekly super-fast Suvidha Special train departs from Mumbai Central every Thursday at 7:35 pm and reaches Lucknow at 8:40 pm the next day. The train departs from Lucknow every Friday at 10:35 pm and reaches Mumbai Central at 11:00 pm the next day.

Also Read: IRCTC E-Ticket Booking: 10 Things To Know About 'Auto Upgradation Scheme'

The train stops at the Borivolli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Bina, Sant Hardaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Orai and Kanpur Central stations.

Mumbai Central-Lucknow-Mumbai Central Weekly Super-Fast Special Train

The Mumbai Central-Lucknow-Mumbai Central weekly super-fast special train departs from Mumbai Central every Thursday at 7:35 pm and reaches Lucknow at 8:40 pm the next day. The train departs from Lucknow every Friday at 8:35 pm and reaches Mumbai at 11:00 pm the next day.

Also Read: How To Change Passenger's Name In IRCTC E-Ticket

The train stops at the Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hardaram Nagar,Bina, Jhansi, Orai and Kanpur Central stations.

Bandra Terminus-Ghazipur City-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train

The Bandra Terminus-Ghazipur City-Bandra Terminus weekly special train departs from Bandra Terminus every Monday at 11:25 pm and reaches Ghazipur City at 10:30 am on Wednesday. The train departs from Ghazipur City every Wednesday at 7:30 pm and reaches Bandra Terminus at 7:50 am on Friday, according to the Northern Railway.

Also Read: Railway Offers Concession On Ticket Prices To 53 Categories: All You Need To Know

The train stops at the Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Shamgarh, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Shri Mahabirji, Hindaun City, Bayana, Agra Cantt, Shamshabad Town, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Allahabad, Janghai, Mariahu, Jaunpur, Dodhi and Aunrihar stations.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.