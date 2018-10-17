374 Apprenticeship Openings For 10th Pass Candidates In Indian Railways-Owned Unit

Diesel Locomotive Works, owned by the Indian Railways, has announced 374 apprenticeship openings.

Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi, has announced massive hiring for a range of professionals, who are eligible for the jobs with a minimum qualification of high school or class ten. Diesel Locomotive Works, a production unit owned by the Indian Railways, has announced a total of 374 apprenticeship openings, according to its website dlw.indianrailways.gov.in. DCW, Varanasi, has openings for fitters, carpenters, painters, machinist, welders, and electricians. However, 300 openings are for candidates who have passed out from Industrial Training Institutes or ITI while 74 vacancies are for those who do not hold an ITI-certificate.

ITIs, run by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, provide training in various trades.

Recruitment under DLW, Varanasi: Eligibility

DLW, Varanasi, Recruitment: Eligibility for non-ITI candidates

Candidates who do not have an ITI certificate should be high school pass-outs or should have cleared school under the 10+2 system. They are required to have attained a minimum of 50 per cent or more marks in their final examinations before October 8, 2018, stated a notification on DLW's website.

DLW, Varanasi, Recruitment: Eligibility for ITI candidates

Candidates who do have an ITI certificate should also be high school pass-outs or should have cleared school under the 10+2 system. They are required to have attained a minimum of 50 per cent or more marks in their final examinations before October 8, 2018, stated a notification on DCW's website.

Candidates should also have an ITI certificate.

Candidates who are over-qualified will not get any weightage, DLW said.

DLW, Varanasi Recruitment: Age specifications for non- ITI candidates

Non-ITI candidates should be a minimum of 15 years of age and not exceed the age of 22 years.

DLW, Varanasi Recruitment: Age specifications for ITI candidates

Candidates who have an ITI certificate should be a minimum of 15 years of age and not exceed the age of 24 years. However, welders and carpenters who are ITI certificate holders, should not exceed the maximum age of 22 years, DLW said.

DLW, Varanasi Recruitment: Selection criteria

Applicants will be judged on the basis of matriculation marks. If ITI certificate holders are selected for non-ITI openings, they will not be given any weightage, DLW said.

In case two candidates have the same number of marks, the elder of the two will be preferred. If both candidates are of the same age, the one who has higher marks than the other, will be preferred.