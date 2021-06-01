Indian Railways Records Highest-Ever Freight Loading In May 2021

Indian Railways recorded highest ever freight loading target during May 2021

Indian Railways recorded its highest-ever freight loading for May 2021 despite the Covid challenge, at 114.8 million tonnes. This is 9.7 per cent more than 104.6 million tonnes, which was recorded in May 2019.

Freight figures maintained high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of May 2021 for Indian Railways, a statement issued by the ministry said.

The important items transported during May 2021 included 54.52 million tonnes of coal, 15.12 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.61 million tonnes of food grains, 3.68 million tonnes of fertilisers, 3.18 million tonnes of mineral oil, 5.36 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker) and 4.2 million tonnes of clinker.

Indian Railways earned Rs 11,604.94 crores from freight loading during the same period.

Wagon turn around time also improved by 26 per cent during May, 2021. It was 4.81 days as compared to 6.46 days in May 2019.

Freight speed improvement leads to saving of costs for all stake holders. The freight speed also doubled over last 18 months, the statement said.