Indian Railways Records Highest-Ever Freight Loading In July 2021

Indian Railways recorded highest ever freight loading target during July 2021

Indian Railways has achieved highest ever incremental freight loading of 17,54 million tonnes in July 2021, which was 43 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year, according to official sources.

Meanwhile total freight loading was 112.72 million tonnes in July 2021 as against earlier the best of 99.74 million tonnes which was achieved in July 2019. In July 2020, total freight loading was 95.18 million tonnes as per data released by the Ministry of Railways.

With freight loading of 451.97 million tonnes in current fiscal 2021-22 as against 336.74 million tonnes recorded up to July 2020, Indian Railways has also achieved highest ever cumulative incremental freight loading of 115.23 million tonnes i.e. 34.22 per cent over the same period last year (2020-21).

In terms of cumulative performance, major growth has been registered in July 2021 over the same period last year in commodities like coal 55.83 million tonnes (37.11 per cent), iron-ore 18.07 million tonnes (43.88 per cent), cement 15.01 million tonnes (52.91 per cent) and other goods 10.45 million tonnes (38.42 per cent).