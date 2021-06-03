Bids Invited To Lease Land Parcels For Commercial Development In Telangana

According to RLDA, the reference Built-Up Areaofthe site is 6,173.89 square metre

Indian Railways statutory body Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) invited online bids for commercial development of land parcel at Nizamabad in Telangana. According to a statement shared by the organisation, the site is located in the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railways zone and spans across an area of 2,204.96 square metres. The site is easily accessible from the railway station and main bus stand and is mostly surrounded by semi-commercial and commercial development.

According to RLDA, the reference Built-Up Area of the site is 6,173.89 square metre, and its reserve price is Rs 3.95 crores. According to the project, the land will be leased out for a period of 45 years. The online pre-bid meeting was conducted today - June 3, 2021, and the deadline for the bid submission is July 26, 2021.

The land site is situated in a densely populated commercial area adjacent to the Nizamabad Bus Depot, abutting an 18 metre wide road. It is surrounded by the Nizamabad railway station and covered by a vacant railway land to the north and east.

According to the statement, the selected bidder will be mandated to carry out the development as per the local building bylaws and bear all expenses to procure the necessary clearances and approvals from the relevant authorities. The concessionaire will be allowed to market and sub-lease the built-up area for any lawful activities.