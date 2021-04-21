Indian Railways Ran 1166 Special Train Services From Northern Zone In Last 10 Days

Between April 12 - April 21, Indian Railways ran a total of 432 special train services from the Central and Western zones and a total of 1166 special train services from the Northern Railways zone.

432 special train services operated from the Central and Western Railway zones

To ensure the convenience of passengers and maintain inter-state mobility, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is operating special train services across the national transporter's network. According to a recent statement released by the Railway Ministry, the train services include passenger trains, suburban trains, as well as mail/express trains. The data compiled by railway authorities showed that during the period April 12, 2021 - April 21, 2021, the national transporter ran a total of 432 special train services from the Central and Western Railway zones and a total of 1166 special train services from the Northern Railways zone. (Also Read: Indian Railways' Form-Based Codes For Station Redevelopment: All You Need To Know )

The additional trains are being operated in the current period of April-May 2021 as the summer special trains, apart from the regular train services, added the Railway Ministry.

