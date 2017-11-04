Indian Railways' New Humsafar Express, Tejas Express Trains: Timetable, Facilities And Other Details

New trains to be introduced by the Railways on Humsafar Express and Tejas Express services:
New Tejas Express trains
1. New Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express Train
The train between New Delhi and Chandigarh will operate six days a week except Wednesdays and comprise 12 coaches - nine AC Chair Cars, one Executive AC Chair Car and two Regenerative Cars, according to the Indian Railways.
|22425 New Delhi-Chandigarh Except Wed
|Station
|22426 Chandigarh-New Delhi Except Wed
|-
|930
|New Delhi
|1730
|-
|1225
|-
|Chandigarh
|-
|1435
The carrier said the date of introduction "will be notified later".
2. Lucknow Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express Train
The train between Lucknow Junction And Anand Vihar Terminal will also operate six days a week except Thursday and comprise 11 coaches including eight AC Chair Cars and one Executive AC Chair Car.
|12585 Lucknow Jn -Anand Vihar T Except Thu
|Station
|12586 Anand Vihar T-Lucknow Jn Except Thu
|-
|650
|Lucknow Jn
|2205
|-
|805
|810
|Kanpur Central
|2030
|2040
New Humsafar Express Trains
3. Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express Train
The third among the six new trains announced by the Railways is a weekly Humsafar Express train service between Sealdah (Kolkata) and Jammu Tawi. This 18-coach Humsafar Express train will hail out of Sealdah on Monday, and from Jammu Tawi on Wednesdays, according to the Railways. The train will comprise 16 AC III Tier Cars.
|22317 Sealdah-Jammu Tawi
|Station
|22318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah
|-
|1520 (MON)
|Sealdah
|1745 (THU)
|-
|2340 (TUE)
|-
|Jammu Tawi
|-
|0720 (WED)
4. Anand Vihar Terminal-Allahabad Humsafar Express Train
The new Humsafar Express train between Anand Vihar Terminal and Allahabad will operate on a tri-weekly basis. The train service will start from Anand Vihar on Mondays and from Allahabad on Wednesdays.
|Anand Vihar T – Allahabad
|Station
|Allahabad – Anand Vihar T
|-
|2220
|Anand Vihar T
|615
|-
|610
|-
|Allahabad
|-
|2220
Humsafar, Tejas and Antyodaya were among the four new train projects announced by the government in the Rail Budget of financial year 2016-17, along with Uday Express.
Humsafar Express
Indian Railways' Humsafar Express is a fully air-conditioned third AC railway service with an optional service for meals. Humsafar trains have facilities including a GPS-based Passenger Information System, Passenger announcement System, a fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, CCTVs, comfortable seats, mobile/laptop charging points, integrated Braille displays and LCD displays above compartment doors.
Tejas Express
Indian Railways' Tejas Express service is operated using trains capable of running at speeds to the tune of 200 kmph. Tejas Express trains come equipped with features including LCD screens, redesigned seats, CCTV cameras, automatic doors, personalised infotainment systems and an advanced fire alarm system.
How To Get Indian Railways New Train TimetableThe Railways' new timetable contains information on new train timings. The new timetable can be accessed at the Indian Railways website indianrailways.gov.in.
(The new train timetable can be accessed via the 'Trains At A Glance 2017-18' link on the Indian Railways website - indianrailways.gov.in)
The railways ministry comes out with a guide, called 'Trains At A Glance', every year. The Trains At A Glance publication contains information on the timings of all the Mail/Express trains operated by Indian Railways. However, the tables do not indicate all the stoppages of a train - only stoppages at important stations are shown, according to the Indian Railways website. The latest information can be accessed via a link provided by Indian Railways.
