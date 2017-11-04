Indian Railways' New Humsafar Express, Tejas Express Trains: Timetable, Facilities And Other Details Of the six new trains announced, two trains each will be introduced in the Tejas Express and Humsafar Express services by Indian Railways.

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Indian Railways has announced two new Humsafar Express trains New trains to be introduced by the Railways on Humsafar Express and Tejas Express services: New Tejas Express trains



1. New Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express Train

The train between New Delhi and Chandigarh will operate six days a week except Wednesdays and comprise 12 coaches - nine AC Chair Cars, one Executive AC Chair Car and two Regenerative Cars, according to the Indian Railways. 22425 New Delhi-Chandigarh Except Wed Station 22426 Chandigarh-New Delhi Except Wed - 930 New Delhi 1730 - 1225 - Chandigarh - 1435 (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website)



The carrier said the date of introduction "will be notified later". 2. Lucknow Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express Train

The train between Lucknow Junction And Anand Vihar Terminal will also operate six days a week except Thursday and comprise 11 coaches including eight AC Chair Cars and one Executive AC Chair Car. 12585 Lucknow Jn -Anand Vihar T Except Thu Station 12586 Anand Vihar T-Lucknow Jn Except Thu - 650 Lucknow Jn 2205 - 805 810 Kanpur Central 2030 2040 (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website) New Humsafar Express Trains



3. Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express Train

The third among the six new trains announced by the Railways is a weekly Humsafar Express train service between Sealdah (Kolkata) and Jammu Tawi. This 18-coach Humsafar Express train will hail out of Sealdah on Monday, and from Jammu Tawi on Wednesdays, according to the Railways. The train will comprise 16 AC III Tier Cars. 22317 Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Station 22318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah - 1520 (MON) Sealdah 1745 (THU) - 2340 (TUE) - Jammu Tawi - 0720 (WED) (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website) 4. Anand Vihar Terminal-Allahabad Humsafar Express Train

The new Humsafar Express train between Anand Vihar Terminal and Allahabad will operate on a tri-weekly basis. The train service will start from Anand Vihar on Mondays and from Allahabad on Wednesdays. Anand Vihar T – Allahabad Station Allahabad – Anand Vihar T - 2220 Anand Vihar T 615 - 610 - Allahabad - 2220 (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website) Humsafar, Tejas and Antyodaya were among the four new train projects announced by the government in the Rail Budget of financial year 2016-17, along with Uday Express.

Indian Railways' Humsafar Express is a fully air-conditioned third AC railway service with an optional service for meals. Humsafar trains have facilities including a GPS-based Passenger Information System, Passenger announcement System, a fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, CCTVs, comfortable seats, mobile/laptop charging points, integrated Braille displays and LCD displays above compartment doors. Tejas Express

Indian Railways' Tejas Express service is operated using trains capable of running at speeds to the tune of 200 kmph. Tejas Express trains come equipped with features including LCD screens, redesigned seats, CCTV cameras, automatic doors, personalised infotainment systems and an advanced fire alarm system.

How To Get Indian Railways New Train Timetable The Railways' new timetable contains information on new train timings. The new timetable can be accessed at the Indian Railways website





The railways ministry comes out with a guide, called 'Trains At A Glance', every year. The Trains At A Glance publication contains information on the timings of all the Mail/Express trains operated by Indian Railways. However, the tables do not indicate all the stoppages of a train - only stoppages at important stations are shown, according to the Indian Railways website. The latest information can be accessed via a



link provided by Indian Railways.