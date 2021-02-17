Indian Railways Manigram-Nimtita Section Electrified: All You Need To Know

Manigram-Nimtita Section: The electrification will help in reducing the carbon footprint

Indian Railways Manigram-Nimtita Section: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section of the Eastern Railways zone, along with other railway infrastructure projects in the region. The 34 km long Manigram-Nimtita section of the Eastern Railway zone has been electrified at a cost of Rs.52.05 crore. The electrification will help in reducing the carbon footprint and will support green energy for the railway zone. The Railway Minister also flagged off goods train on newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section which is likely to provide a significant boost to the thermal industrial plants around the region.

The electrification work is a part of the high utility network, or 'Sagar Purvodaya Sampark Line' from Howrah to Dibrugarh, according to the Railway Ministry. A road under bridge near Malda and Manigram, five foot overbridges at Khagraghat road, Lalbagh Court road, Tenya, Dahaparadham and Niyalishpara stations, and two foot overbridges at Sujnipara and Basudebpur stations, were inaugurated under Eastern Railway's Malda Division through video conferencing on Wednesday, February 17.

The electrified Manigram-Nimtita section will help in switching over freight rake destined for the Sagardighi Thermal Power Plant as well as the Sonar Bangla Cement Plant from diesel to electric traction. It will also support the for the conversion of passenger trains from diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) to mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) in the section. It will also save diesel and will contribute to the industrial development of the area.