NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Colombo, Kandy: Fares And Other Details

The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of SriLankan Airlines, according to IRCTC Tourism

Services | | Updated: April 24, 2019 21:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Colombo, Kandy: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, offers tariff from Rs 46,550 per person


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Colombo, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of SriLankan Airlines, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on May 31, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs 46,550 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's tour package details:

Package NameShri Ramayana Yatra - Sri Lanka
Origin AirportIndira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi
Destination CoveredNegombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya & Colombo,
Traveling ModeBy Flight
AirlineSriLankan Airlines
ClassEconomy
Month and Date of DeparturesMay 31, 2019
Meal PlanAP (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner)
Total Seats30

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Sri Lanka package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 46,550.

OccupancyPrices (Per Person)
Single OccupancyRs 61,600
Double OccupancyRs 47,500
Triple OccupancyRs 46,550
Child (2-11 yrs) with bedRs 33,450
Child (2-11 yrs) without bedRs 31,500

2. The journey from Delhi to Colombo will be via economy class of SriLankan Airlines.

Onward journeyReturn journey
by Flight No. UL 196by Flight No.UL 195
DELCMBCMBDEL
(1845 Hrs)(2220 Hrs)(1410 Hrs)(1745 Hrs)

3. The package includes air tickets (Delhi-Colombo-Delhi round trip), five nights' accommodation in a three-star hotel and meals, according to IRCTC's portal. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 70 years.  

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services or additional sightseeing are not a part of the package, said IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Myosre and Ooty and package of five nights and six days to Paro, Thimpu and Punakha.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTC tourismIRCTC Tourism offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rohit ShekharPM Modi InterviewGautam GambhirTikTokRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHow to Vote IndiaTriumph Speed TwinJio GigaFiberRedmi 7BSNL Prepaid

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top