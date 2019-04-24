IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Colombo, Kandy: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, offers tariff from Rs 46,550 per person

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Colombo, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of SriLankan Airlines, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on May 31, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs 46,550 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's tour package details:

Package Name Shri Ramayana Yatra - Sri Lanka Origin Airport Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi Destination Covered Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya & Colombo, Traveling Mode By Flight Airline SriLankan Airlines Class Economy Month and Date of Departures May 31, 2019 Meal Plan AP (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Total Seats 30

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Sri Lanka package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 46,550.

Occupancy Prices (Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs 61,600 Double Occupancy Rs 47,500 Triple Occupancy Rs 46,550 Child (2-11 yrs) with bed Rs 33,450 Child (2-11 yrs) without bed Rs 31,500

2. The journey from Delhi to Colombo will be via economy class of SriLankan Airlines.

Onward journey Return journey by Flight No. UL 196 by Flight No.UL 195 DEL CMB CMB DEL (1845 Hrs) (2220 Hrs) (1410 Hrs) (1745 Hrs)

3. The package includes air tickets (Delhi-Colombo-Delhi round trip), five nights' accommodation in a three-star hotel and meals, according to IRCTC's portal. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 70 years.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services or additional sightseeing are not a part of the package, said IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Myosre and Ooty and package of five nights and six days to Paro, Thimpu and Punakha.

