IRCTC Offers 10-Day Package To Gaya, Varanasi, Others At Rs 9,450

(Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali Air Package For 6 Nights Starting Rs. 33,000)
Here are key things to know about IRCTC's Bharat Darshan tour package:
1. The boarding and de-boarding points include Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmati, Anand, Vadodara, Godhra and Ratlam.
2. IRCTC's itinerary package number is WZBD234 and the journey will be by sleeper class of Indian Railways.
3. The journey will begin from Rajkot on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 am.
(Also Read: Maharajas' Express Tour Package: IRCTC Offers 8-Day Trip. Price, Cities And Other Details Here)
4. Passengers also get vegetarian meals which include daily breakfast, lunch and dinner.
5. IRCTC is also offering hall accommodation at places of night stay and for freshening up in the morning.
6. Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots, tour escorts for announcements and information, are also a part of the IRCTC package.
(Also Read: IRCTC Offers 10-Day Tour Package To Goa, Ajantha, Ellora And Others For Rs. 9,250)
Comments7. However, entrance fees and guide charges at the monuments are not included in IRCTC's package cost. One has to make arrangements on their own for this.
IRCTC tourism has come up with various such packages for customers. It is offering a tour to Shirdi-Pandaripur-Mantralayam from Madurai. Similarly, it has also come up with a tour for Gangtok-Pelling-Darjeeling for 6 nights and 7 days.