Railways Revamps Dehradun Shatabdi Express Under Project Swarna

Indian Railways will revamp 14 Rajdhani Trains and 15 Shatabdi Trains under the Project Swarna.

Indian Railways (IR) has upgraded the Dehradun Shatabdi Express to gold standard, said Northern railways on microblogging website -- Twitter. The government had last year announced to revamp 14 Rajdhani Trains and 15 Shatabdi Trains, under the Project Swarna (Gold). Under the Project, improved passenger experience on Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains has been planned in 10 dimensions. These were coach interiors, toilets, onboard cleanliness, catering, linen, staff behaviour, security, onboard entertainment and real time feedback. Now, the Delhi Division has the highest number of Gold standard rakes on any division on IR, said Northern Railways, which caters to one of the zones served by Indian Railways.

Under Project Swarna, zonal railways have been given a free hand to develop and innovate to create aesthetic and passenger friendly coach interiors on running rakes to establish new standards in passengers comfort, according to a railways press release. A target budget of Rs. 50 lakh per rake has been allowed for this purpose.

Here are the pictures of upgraded Dehradun Shatabdi Express:

For Project Swarna, the railways ministry formed nine teams, each comprising two Railway Board officers, to monitor the progress of work.

Earlier, in April this year the Amritsar-bound Shatabdi train was given a facelift under Project Swarna. The first revamped rake of Rajdhani under the project was of Sealdah Rajdhani (12314 New Delhi-Sealdah) which was launched on November 29, 2017 from New Delhi.