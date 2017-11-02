How To Link Your IRCTC Account With Aadhaar To Book More Train Tickets More Railway tickets can be booked in a month if your IRCTC account is linked with Aadhaar.

IRCTC , the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has clarified that the existing facility of booking six e-tickets (without Aadhaar) in a month is continuing. To book more tickets, the user's IRCTC account has to be linked with Aadhaar account. Users can avail the facility of booking up to 12 tickets in a month by linking Aadhaar, says IRCTC's website. "No Aadhaar verification is required for booking up to 6 tickets in a month. Verification through Aadhaar is an additional facility in case user wants to book more than 6 tickets in a month," adds IRCTC's website. Some reports had said train e-tickets won't be issued without Aadhaar linking.The process for linking Aadhaar with your IRCTC account for booking train tickets is simple. It can be done online.Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website and after you log in with your id and password, go to My Profile tab(After you log in, the 'My Profile' section can be found at the top right portion of the IRCTC website)From that select Aadhaar KYCThen you will taken to a page where you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number(Enter your Aadhaar number and hit the 'Send OTP' button)Enter the Aadhaar number and you will receive the Aadhaar OTP for verification.After you enter the OTP, your IRCTC will be Aadhaar-verified.(Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and proceed by clicking 'Verify')You will receive a message that "KYC details have been updated successfully".Railways had earlier allowed mobile Aadhaar, or Aadhaar card in digital form using mobile app mAadhaar , as one of the ID proof for train travel. mAadhaar can now also be used as an identity proof to enter airports. For showing Aadhaar through the mAadhaar app, the person has to enter his or her password on the app. This can be done only on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.