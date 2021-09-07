Indian Railways To Run 261 Ganpati Special Trains Till September 20

Indian Railways will operate Ganapati special trains till September 20

Indian Railways will operate as many as 261 Ganapati special trains to various destinations across the national transporter's network during the upcoming Ganapati festival to clear the extra rush of passengers amid the festive session. These special trains will be operated on special fare and will be fully reserved, according to a statement released by the Railway Ministry on Tuesday, September 7.

The Central Railways zone - headquartered in Mumbai at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, will operate 201 Ganapati special trains, while the Western Railways zone - one of the busiest zones on the Indian Railways network, will operate 42 Ganapati special trains.

Additionally, the Konkan Rail Corporation Limited will operate 18 special trains during the festival, according to the statement. The special trains have already started services from the last week of August and will operate till September 20, 2021. The sleeper class coach is augmented in various trains which originate from Mumbai, to clear the extra rush of passengers from the city.

Passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in to get detailed information regarding the timings, stations, and halts of the Ganapati special trains. Only those passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowed to board these special trains.



Passengers can also visit the official Twitter accounts of Central Railways, Konkan Railways, and Western Railways to check the detailed list of Ganapati special trains operating on each day.



Availability of Special Trains during Ganapati Festival as at 10.30 hrs on 7.9.2021

The running of special trains to take care of extra rush assumes significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing norms are essential to curb the spread of the disease and prevent a third wave in the country.